  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mayawati alleges that PM Modi included his caste in backward category when he was CM

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 27: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi included his caste in the backward category during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister to derive electoral profit.

    Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, "Like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Narendra Modi was not born in a backward caste. When he was Gujarat chief minister, he got his upper caste included in the backward category to derive political benefit during elections."

    BSP chief Mayawati
    BSP chief Mayawati

    She said the BJP's Dalit-backward card was not working in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP supremo's comments came hours after Modi slammed the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, saying the tie-up of "opportunists" wants a helpless government because its mantra is "jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna".

    Modi addressed election rallies in Kannauj, a SP stronghold, Hardoi and Sitapur. Dubbing the alliance as 'mahamilavati (highly adulterated) opportunists', Modi said in Kannauj that he doesn't believe in politics of caste.

    [Don't fall prey to 'allurements' of BJP, Congress: Mayawati]

    "Mayawatiji (BSP chief), I am most backward... I request with folded hands not to drag me into caste politics, 130 crore people are my family," he said.

    "This country didn't know my caste till my detractors abused me... I am thankful to Mayawatiji, Akhileshji (SP chief), Congress people and the 'mahamilavatis' that they are discussing my caste...I believe that taking birth in a backward caste is an opportunity to serve the country," the PM said.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue