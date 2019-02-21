Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav seal pact for 2019 polls: BSP-SP not to contest in Amethi, Raebareli

Lucknow, Feb 21: Drawing a parallel between the BJP and the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party (SP) is not willing to field any candidate in Congress party's stronghold Amethi and Raebareli in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that the Gandhi's can put a tough fight against BJP in 2019. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is also a part of the grand-alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The RLD has been given three seats to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati on Thursday finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will fight on 38 seats, Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party is set to contest on 37 seats in the crucial polls.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav showed his displeasure over the alliance forged by his son and party president Akhilesh Singh Yadav with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The two parties announced a tie-up for the parliamentary elections last month. The BSP and the SP had then decided to put up candidates on equal number of seats. But the release signed by the two party chiefs named one less constituency for the Samajwadi Party.

On Wednesday, Mayawati took a dig at the BJP saying the party was so scared of the tie-up between her party and the Samajwadi Party that it was forced to form alliances in hopelessness.

Explaining why the Congress was not included in the alliance, Mayawati had earlier said during that party's rule over the years, poverty, unemployment and corruption grew and there were scams in defence deals.

The Congress party, however, brushed it off, saying that their collective aim remains the same -- to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

In 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal bagged two. The Samajwadi Party won five seats and the Congress two, while the BSP drew a blank.