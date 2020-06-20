Mayan Calendar Prediction: The Great 2012 Doomsday Scare is back

New Delhi, June 20: Various people are "predicting" the end of the world on June 21, 2020, which coincides with the date of the Ring of Fire solar eclipse.

According to the Mayan calendar, which first came into the spotlight for wrongly predicted the end of the world on December 21, 2012, has now indicated that the world will be ending on June 21, 2020.

Amidst the COVID-19 scare, a number of social media users started posting theories that suggest that 2020 will be the final year witnessed by humanity. Some theories also suggested that the events of the apocalypse are taking place in the world, but did not have any concrete evidence backing them.

The 'doomsday story' started with claims after a report of the New York Times which stated that a scientist Paolo Tagaloguin had stated in his now-deleted tweets about this new theory.

He explained in his tweet how technically we are in living in the year 2012. The scientist wrote, "The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days... For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years."

However, NASA brushed aside these claims and called them mere conspiracies without evidence. They said, "For any claims of disaster or dramatic changes in 2012, where is the science? Where is the evidence? There is none, and for all the fictional assertions, whether they are made in books, movies, documentaries or over the Internet, we cannot change that simple fact."

This catastrophe was initially predicted for May 2003, but when nothing happened the doomsday date was moved forward to December 2012 and linked to the end of one of the cycles in the ancient Mayan calendar at the winter solstice in 2012 -hence the predicted doomsday date of December 21, 2012. It has now been postponed to June 21.

This date is the end of the Mayan long-count period but then just as your calendar begins again on January 1 -another long-count period begins for the Mayan calendar, scientists have claimed.