  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maya, Mamata to give post poll opposition meet a miss

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: The opposition led by the Congress has decided to have a meeting post the election results. The meeting however may not be attended by Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

    It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu had met Mamata in Bengal recently to invite her for the meeting. However she is understood to have refused to be part of the meeting.

    Maya, Mamata to give post poll opposition meet a miss
    BSP, TMC and SP party leaders

    One of the primary issues for the three avoiding the meeting is because of the contentious issue as to who will be the prime minister. Both Mamata and Mayawati have been open about their ambitions. On the other hand the likes of M K Stalin, the DMK chief have backed the candidature of Rahul Gandhi.

    Opposition mocks Modi for Cloud, rain and radar comment on Balakot airstrike

    Mayawati has been the most vocal about her ambitions. She refused to let the Congress into the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and has also threatened to pull out of the Kamal Nath led government in Madhya Pradesh, which is surviving on a thin majority. On Sunday, she also hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over the Alwar rape case.

    Making her intentions clear, Mayawati had recently said that if all goes well, she may have to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Ambedkar Nagar constituency.

    Mamata Banerjee on the other hand too has been open about her ambitions Her party leaders too have backed her candidature as the PM. This had prompted Narendra Modi to say that anyone fighting on 40, 25, 20 seats want to become the PM.

    lok-sabha-home

    More OPPOSITION News

    Read more about:

    opposition akhilesh yadav mamata banerjee mayawati lok sabha elections 2019 election results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue