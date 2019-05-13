Maya, Mamata to give post poll opposition meet a miss

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 13: The opposition led by the Congress has decided to have a meeting post the election results. The meeting however may not be attended by Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu had met Mamata in Bengal recently to invite her for the meeting. However she is understood to have refused to be part of the meeting.

One of the primary issues for the three avoiding the meeting is because of the contentious issue as to who will be the prime minister. Both Mamata and Mayawati have been open about their ambitions. On the other hand the likes of M K Stalin, the DMK chief have backed the candidature of Rahul Gandhi.

Mayawati has been the most vocal about her ambitions. She refused to let the Congress into the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and has also threatened to pull out of the Kamal Nath led government in Madhya Pradesh, which is surviving on a thin majority. On Sunday, she also hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over the Alwar rape case.

Making her intentions clear, Mayawati had recently said that if all goes well, she may have to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Ambedkar Nagar constituency.

Mamata Banerjee on the other hand too has been open about her ambitions Her party leaders too have backed her candidature as the PM. This had prompted Narendra Modi to say that anyone fighting on 40, 25, 20 seats want to become the PM.