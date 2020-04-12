  • search
    May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19: PM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings and prayed that the day gives added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19.

    "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

    "May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," he said.

