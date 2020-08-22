YouTube
    May the blessings of Lord Ganesh always be upon us: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over."

    Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh clay idols privately in homes, or publicly on elaborate pandals.

    On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed that Lord Ganesha bless all to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    "The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of people's enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of society along on this occasion," he said.

    "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is an expression of people's enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of the society along. May Vighnaharta help us all to overcome COVID-19 pandemic and bless us with a happy and healthy life," the statement said.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 8:58 [IST]
