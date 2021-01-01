'May spirit of hope and wellness prevail': PM Modi greets nation on new year

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday. The prime minister expressed hope that the "country will march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress."

    "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.

    President Kovind, meanwhile, expressed hope that the "country will march ahead to achieve progress".

    "Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly," President Kovind tweeted.

