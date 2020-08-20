YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'May other cities also be inspired...': Modi congratulates winners of cleanliness survey results

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the cities that secured the top positions in the annual cleanliness survey results and expressed hope that it will inspire other cities to ramp up their efforts towards better sanitation.

    Modi congratulates winners of cleanliness survey results

    "Congratulations to all those cities who have secured top positions in #SwachhSurvekshan2020. May other cities also be inspired to further ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness. Such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions," Modi said in a tweet.

    Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore once again retains the cleanest city of India spot

    Indore was adjudged the cleanest city in the country for the fourth straight year while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively, as the Centre announced the results of its latest annual cleanliness survey on Thursday.

    Varanasi, represented by the prime minister in the Lok Sabha, was adjudged the "Best Ganga Town" in the country, followed by Kanpur, Munger, Prayagraj and Haridwar.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi swachh bharat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X