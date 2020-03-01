May never be excited about crowd again after going to India: Trump at US rally

New Delhi, Mar 01: The United States President Donald Trump is still under the awe of the massive crowd that greeted him at 'Namaste Trump' event in Motera stadium, Ahmedabad on January 24.

Trump asserted that it was hard to be enthused by the crowd after witnessing the huge one at the Motera stadium.

Notably, Trump made the remarks while addressing his supporters at a rally in South Carolina after his 2-day maiden visit to India.

Terming his recent visit to India 'worthwhile', Trump said, "In India, I hate to say this to you, they actually have 129,000-seat stadium. Did you see it? The place was packed, and they did better than most. They gave me credit for 100,000. That was not bad. It's 129. The stadium holds 100. They had a field that's about three times... it's Cricket. It's the biggest stadium. And they had 129."

"I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we are doing pretty well, I will tell you what, but I love this crowd and I love that crowd too", he added.

"We had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here's the problem. This is a big crowd and normally I like talking about my crowd because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I am coming here. What does this place hold, 15? It's hard to be enthused. You understand that?" the US President told his supporters.

Trump once again heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said was a 'great leader' who is loved by the people of India.

The US President, who was accompanied by wife Melania and a high-level delegation, had shared the stage with PM Modi, whom he referred as a "great guy loved by the people of India."