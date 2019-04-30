  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maximum MCC violation cases registered against BJP in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, April 30: Maximum First Information Reports (FIRs)/ Daily Diary (DD) entries have been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

    According to the Delhi State Election Commission, a total of 208 FIR's/DD entries have been lodged against various political parties till April 29, 2019 under violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

    Maximum MCC violation cases registered against BJP in Delhi
    Representational Image

    Thirty three FIRs/DD entries have been registered against the BJP, 22 against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 11 against Congress party.

    Also Read | SC notice to EC on plea seeking action against Modi for poll code conduct

    One FIR against Bahujan Samaj Party, one DD entry against Samajwadi Party, two FIRs and two DD entries have been registered against Communist Party of India (Marxist). Apart from it, 132 FIRs and four DD entries are registered under the head of others/non-political.

    Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 3,48,86,850 has been seized till April 29, 2019.

    Under the Arms Act, 424 FIRs have been registered in which 496 persons have been arrested so far.

    A total of 545 unlicensed arms/weapons and 2798 cartridges/explosives/bombs have been seized.

    As preventive action measures, 4710 licensed arms have been deposited, and 93439 persons have been booked under various sections of CRPC/Delhi Police Act.

    Also Read | Congress may approach courts over alleged MCC violations by PM Modi, Amit Shah

    The authorities have also seized 1411.1264 Kg. of narcotics/drugs.

    Till Date, 1404 bottles, 109 Half, 182591 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 1428 bottles, 1892 Half, 374756 quarters of Country liquor and 7780 bottles of beer have been seized. A total number of 1155 FIRss have been registered in Excise Act and 1157 persons have been arrested.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT News

    Read more about:

    model code of conduct election commission bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue