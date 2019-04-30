Maximum MCC violation cases registered against BJP in Delhi

New Delhi, April 30: Maximum First Information Reports (FIRs)/ Daily Diary (DD) entries have been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

According to the Delhi State Election Commission, a total of 208 FIR's/DD entries have been lodged against various political parties till April 29, 2019 under violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Thirty three FIRs/DD entries have been registered against the BJP, 22 against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 11 against Congress party.

One FIR against Bahujan Samaj Party, one DD entry against Samajwadi Party, two FIRs and two DD entries have been registered against Communist Party of India (Marxist). Apart from it, 132 FIRs and four DD entries are registered under the head of others/non-political.

Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 3,48,86,850 has been seized till April 29, 2019.

Under the Arms Act, 424 FIRs have been registered in which 496 persons have been arrested so far.

A total of 545 unlicensed arms/weapons and 2798 cartridges/explosives/bombs have been seized.

As preventive action measures, 4710 licensed arms have been deposited, and 93439 persons have been booked under various sections of CRPC/Delhi Police Act.

The authorities have also seized 1411.1264 Kg. of narcotics/drugs.

Till Date, 1404 bottles, 109 Half, 182591 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 1428 bottles, 1892 Half, 374756 quarters of Country liquor and 7780 bottles of beer have been seized. A total number of 1155 FIRss have been registered in Excise Act and 1157 persons have been arrested.