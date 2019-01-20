  • search
    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will arrive here on Sunday on over a week-long visit during which he will hold talks with the top Indian leadership and attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi.

    Jugnauth will arrive here on Sunday morning and after spending a day in the capital, he will leave for Varanasi on Monday.

    Mauritian PM to arrive in India on 8-day visit
    Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth

    He will attend the inaugural session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Tuesday, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will also meet on the sidelines of the event that day.

    Also Read | Kumbh Mela 2019: The Shahi Snan and the Akharas

    During the visit, he will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

    Jugnauth will also visit Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela and then Maharashtra before heading home on January 28 morning.

    pravasi bharatiya divas ram nath kovind kumbh mela maharashtra narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
