'Mauni Baba' Manmohan Singh used to carry papers given by Madam on abroad trips': Amit Shah

Bhopal, Oct 7: Taking a jibe at Manmohan Singh, BJP president Amit Shah called the former prime minister a 'Mauni Baba' who used to carry papers given by Madam, in a apparent reference to Sonia Gandhi, during his visits abroad.

The Congress keeps criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits. Recently, Goa Congress had suggested that name of Prime Minister Modi be recorded in the Guinness World of Record. The letter to Guinness World Records authorities stated that Modi set the record of making 41 trips to 52 countries in his tenure of four years.

Referring to the criticism of Prime Minister Modi for his frequent foreign tours, Shah claimed that "Mauni Baba Manmohan Singhji" had made more trips abroad.

"When Manmohanji travelled abroad, he used to carry papers given by Madam (an apparent reference to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi), read them out and come back," Shah said.

"At times, he used to read the page supposed to be read in Malaysia in Thailand and the page meant for Thailand in Malaysia," the BJP chief quipped.

When Modi travels to a foreign country, thousands of people come to greet him and chant slogans, he added.

Speaking on the NRC issue during a rally at Ratlam in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Shah said the BJP will not allow a single infiltrator to stay.