Maulana Salman Nadvi disassociates from Ram Mandir issue

Former All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Salman Nadvi has decided to disassociate himself from the Ram Mandir issue till the court delivers its judgement on the Ayodhya dispute.

Salman Nadvi, said, "I disassociate myself from the Ram Mandir issue. We will wait for the judgement of the court. I will only return to the AIMPLB if four persons including Asaduddin Owaisi and Kamal Faruqui are removed."

All India Muslim Personal Law Board had expelled Maulana Syed Salman Husaini Nadwi in a meeting held Hyderabad. Nadvi had met Sri Sri Ravishankar for exploring ways for resolving the Ayodhya dispute. The apex body of Muslims in India rejected a proposal by Salman Nadwi who reportedly supports the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, ruling out any compromise on Babri Masjid.

Amarnath Mishra, the mediator in Ayodhya dispute, had alleged that Salman Nadvi demanded Rs. 5000 crore bribe and a Rajya Sabha seat for changing his stand on Ayodhya dispute.

