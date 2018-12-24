  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Matrimonial scam king who lured 21 women held

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a media professional and cheating women on social media and matrimonial websites, police said on Sunday. The accused, who was identified Abhishek Vashist, was arrested on Saturday near Prem Ashram Chowk in Haridwar, police said.

    Investigations revealed that the accused used to cheat people by making fraudulent IDs on various matrimonial sites with different names, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

    Matrimonial scam king who lured 21 women held
    Representational Image

    According to the officer, the accused had lured 21 women through different matrimonial sites. He would pose as an affluent businessman and the owner of a company named 'Akshaya Deep Media House', to woo women from well-to-do families.

    Also Read | Booze at a kitty party: 21 women arrested in Gujarat

    A case was filed at the Barakhamba Road police station against Vashist by a Delhi-based family for cheating them. According to the police report, the accused came in contact with a woman from the family to whom he introduced himself as a media professional. He told the family that his parents were no more and he had no relatives. Believing his story, the woman married Vashist in March.

    The accused stayed with her for two weeks and later absconded with all the jewelry and cash, which the couple had received as gifts, Kushwah said. A city court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case

    According to police, the accused also claimed to have worked as a reporter in various reputed news channels. In 2012, he posed as an astrologer (Acharya Atul Ji Maharaj) and appeared on Sadhana Media Channel. After the channel got to know about his activities, they discontinued his programmes. Later, the channel issued an advisory against him.

    In 2016, he was arrested in another case at a police station in Chandigarh when he tried to cheat a businessman in a bogus land deal.

    Following this, Vashist started cheating people by creating fake profiles on several matrimonial sites and presented himself as a wealthy unmarried person, owning a BMW car, a house in Gurgaon with an annual income of Rs 20-25 lakhs.

    The accused shifted his base from Delhi-NCR to Haridwar, after the complaint was against him by the family, where he presented himself as an owner of a news channel. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

    More noida NewsView All

    Read more about:

    haridwar facebook noida arrested matrimony

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue