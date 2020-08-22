YouTube
    Mathura Police arrest 13 people for cheating in name of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust

    Mathura, Aug 22: As many as 13 people, including a bhagwatacharya, were booked for cheating people after a compliant was lodged against them by the secretary of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Mathura.

    According to reports, the 13 people allegedly formed a trust with a name similar to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in order to misguide people and take their money.

    The complainant was filed by secretary of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Mathura, Kapil Sharma, police said.

    The accused persons allegedly formed a trust with the name Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas to mislead people and collect donations for construction activity in Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

    In an FIR filed by Sharma, it is Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust which has been renovating the area since 1944. The police has registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 419 (cheating by impersonation).

    Saturday, August 22, 2020, 9:23 [IST]
