'Maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity: Piyush Goyal

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 12: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's millennial theory, her colleague Piyush Goyal made an embarrassing statement while defending the government's $5 trillion-economy dream.

"Don't get into the calculations on the television that say for $5 Trillion Economy, the country will have to grow at 12%, today it is at 6%. Maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity," Goyal said at a Board of Trade meeting in New Delhi.

Goyal was trying to answer the question of how projected GDP growth rates don't seem to align with the $5 trillion-dollar economy mission, a India Today report said.

Netizens are also wondering whether it was Albert Einstein or Newton who discovered gravity.

Reporter : Sir how India would become 5 trillion Economy in such growth rate?



Piyush Goyal : Don't look at numbers. Math never helped Einstein discover Gravity.



Fact : Gravity was discovered by Newton in 1687.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aj58N87IgV — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) September 12, 2019

Piyush Goyal said Maths didn't help Einstein to discover Gravity.



He is right because BJP IQ and Policies helped Einstein to discover bjpeE = mc2 — Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) September 12, 2019

Why should Nirmala have all the fun? Piyush Goyal has just delivered a blockbuster dialogue



"Don't get into calculations about the economy. Don't get into maths. Maths never helped Einstein discover Gravity" 🙄



Millennials and Maths are the problem. Not Modi Govt. Understood? pic.twitter.com/JCoCIbdoxp — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 12, 2019

1. Einstein didn't discover gravity.



2. Newton did.



3. Gravity was discovered based on Mathematical work of laws of motion, not falling apple. pic.twitter.com/9Ydsw8FE2W — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) September 12, 2019

Sitharaman was recently trolled for blaming the "millennial mindset" for automobile crisis in the country.