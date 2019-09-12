'Maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity: Piyush Goyal
New Delhi, Sep 12: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's millennial theory, her colleague Piyush Goyal made an embarrassing statement while defending the government's $5 trillion-economy dream.
"Don't get into the calculations on the television that say for $5 Trillion Economy, the country will have to grow at 12%, today it is at 6%. Maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity," Goyal said at a Board of Trade meeting in New Delhi.
Goyal was trying to answer the question of how projected GDP growth rates don't seem to align with the $5 trillion-dollar economy mission, a India Today report said.
However, hours later Goyal issued a clarification on his recent comments saying that "there is a very mischievous and baseless narrative sought to be presented about my closing comments at the board of trade meeting this morning."
Netizens are also wondering whether it was Albert Einstein or Newton who discovered gravity.
Reporter : Sir how India would become 5 trillion Economy in such growth rate?— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) September 12, 2019
Piyush Goyal : Don't look at numbers. Math never helped Einstein discover Gravity.
Fact : Gravity was discovered by Newton in 1687.
Piyush Goyal said Maths didn't help Einstein to discover Gravity.— Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) September 12, 2019
He is right because BJP IQ and Policies helped Einstein to discover bjpeE = mc2
Why should Nirmala have all the fun? Piyush Goyal has just delivered a blockbuster dialogue— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 12, 2019
"Don't get into calculations about the economy. Don't get into maths. Maths never helped Einstein discover Gravity" 🙄
Millennials and Maths are the problem. Not Modi Govt. Understood? pic.twitter.com/JCoCIbdoxp
1. Einstein didn't discover gravity.— Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) September 12, 2019
2. Newton did.
3. Gravity was discovered based on Mathematical work of laws of motion, not falling apple. pic.twitter.com/9Ydsw8FE2W
Sitharaman was recently trolled for blaming the "millennial mindset" for automobile crisis in the country.