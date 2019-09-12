  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity: Piyush Goyal

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's millennial theory, her colleague Piyush Goyal made an embarrassing statement while defending the government's $5 trillion-economy dream.

    "Don't get into the calculations on the television that say for $5 Trillion Economy, the country will have to grow at 12%, today it is at 6%. Maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity," Goyal said at a Board of Trade meeting in New Delhi.

    Piyush Goyal
    Piyush Goyal

    Goyal was trying to answer the question of how projected GDP growth rates don't seem to align with the $5 trillion-dollar economy mission, a India Today report said.

    However, hours later Goyal issued a clarification on his recent comments saying that "there is a very mischievous and baseless narrative sought to be presented about my closing comments at the board of trade meeting this morning."

    Netizens are also wondering whether it was Albert Einstein or Newton who discovered gravity.

    Sitharaman was recently trolled for blaming the "millennial mindset" for automobile crisis in the country.

    More PIYUSH GOYAL News

    Read more about:

    piyush goyal albert einstein

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue