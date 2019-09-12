'Maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 12: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's millennial theory, her colleague Piyush Goyal made an embarrassing statement while defending the government's $5 trillion-economy dream.

"Don't get into the calculations on the television that say for $5 Trillion Economy, the country will have to grow at 12%, today it is at 6%. Maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity," Goyal said at a Board of Trade meeting in New Delhi.

Goyal was trying to answer the question of how projected GDP growth rates don't seem to align with the $5 trillion-dollar economy mission, a India Today report said.

However, hours later Goyal issued a clarification on his recent comments saying that "there is a very mischievous and baseless narrative sought to be presented about my closing comments at the board of trade meeting this morning."

Netizens are also wondering whether it was Albert Einstein or Newton who discovered gravity.

Reporter : Sir how India would become 5 trillion Economy in such growth rate?



Piyush Goyal : Don't look at numbers. Math never helped Einstein discover Gravity.



Fact : Gravity was discovered by Newton in 1687.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aj58N87IgV — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) September 12, 2019

Piyush Goyal said Maths didn't help Einstein to discover Gravity.



He is right because BJP IQ and Policies helped Einstein to discover bjpeE = mc2 — Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) September 12, 2019

Why should Nirmala have all the fun? Piyush Goyal has just delivered a blockbuster dialogue



"Don't get into calculations about the economy. Don't get into maths. Maths never helped Einstein discover Gravity" 🙄



Millennials and Maths are the problem. Not Modi Govt. Understood? pic.twitter.com/JCoCIbdoxp — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 12, 2019

1. Einstein didn't discover gravity.



2. Newton did.



3. Gravity was discovered based on Mathematical work of laws of motion, not falling apple. pic.twitter.com/9Ydsw8FE2W — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) September 12, 2019

Sitharaman was recently trolled for blaming the "millennial mindset" for automobile crisis in the country.