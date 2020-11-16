Mastermind in Rs 400 crore Citibank scam arrested again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: The alleged mastermind in the Rs 400 crore Citibank scam, Shivraj Puri has been arrested again.

There were no details about his whereabouts, but he had been conducting similar frauds over the years. Our team conducted technical investigation and traced him. After a month, on November 13, we found him in Dehradun, where he was operating underground. He has been sent to judicial custody. The case is still under investigation," ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan, who headed the Special Investigation Team said.

He has been declared as a bail jumper and three cases of fraud have been registered against him, the police said.

Puri who was an employee of Citibank in 2010 conducted a fraud amounting to Rs 400 crore. When he was working with the bank in Gurgaon, he forged bank documents and transferred Rs 400 crore from accounts of people there into accounts of other private banks. He was arrested after the bank filed a complaint against him. Two and half years after his arrest, he was granted bail. However, when he was supposed to attend court in 2018, he was untraceable.

He was also involved in a number of other fraud cases, which included luring people to invest money by promising them high returns, a police officer said.