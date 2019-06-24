  • search
    Massive water crisis: Stalin joins protesters, says Chennai hit by 'water famine'

    Chennai, June 24: DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday joined the protest against severe water crisis in Chennai and surrounding areas. DMK held protest against the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu over the water scarcity n Chepauk.

    The party had protested even on Saturday against the acute problem. Dayanaidi Maran, and senior leader J Anbazhagan also took part in the protest along with Stalin.

    Massive water crisis: Stalin joins protesters, says Chennai hit by water famine
    Image Courtesy: @mkstalin

    Chennai is facing an acute water shortage. All the four major reservoirs that supply drinking water to Chennai have dipped far below the zero level and today hold not even one percent of their capacity.

    AIADMK look up to the Gods as water shortage continues

    Stalin reportedly said that the city is facing a water famine and lashed out at the AIADMK government for not doing enough to handle the problem.

    Initially, the state government refused to acknowledge the crisis as a major one and said some parts of the city were experiencing water shortage problems. It, however, later came to fore that the problem is a massive one.

    "Because the level of water in the reservoirs has gone down, and due to less rainfall ... a drinking water problem has arisen in Chennai," said CM Palaniswami had earlier said.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on Friday said 10 million litres of water would be transported from Jolarpet in Vellore district by train to augment supply. But, DMK Treasurer and senior leader Duraimurugan had threatened to launch a protest against the supply of water to Chennai from Jolarpettai in Vellore.

    Meanwhile, neighbouring Kerala government has offered of providing 2 million litres of water, but that is bery less compared to the requirement. Chennai's daily requirement itself is around 525 million litres a day.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
