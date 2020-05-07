Massive Vande Bharat evacuation operation begins

  • search
    New Delhi, May 07: India has launched a massive evacuation operation to bring back Indians stranded in different parts of the world.

    Air India will operate special flights from New Delhi, Cochin and Kozhikode to Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

    The flights under the Vande Bharat Mission starts today. 2,300 passengers will be brought back today, a statement by the Press Information Bureau said. The highest number of passengers-300 will be coming back from the United States. 250 each from UK, Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines are being brought back, while 200 each from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Doha and Dhaka are also being brought back.

    Air India bookings open from May 8 for passengers to London,Singapore, US

    PIB said in a tweet said that in all 14,800 stranded passengers will be brought back. Air India is following the standard operating procedures which were released on Tuesday.

