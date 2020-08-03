Massive 'Sun Halo' mesmerises Rameswaram; Video goes viral

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Aug 03: Residents of Rameswaram were mesmerised to see a "solar halo" appear in the skies on Monday. Locals enjoyed the spectacle in the sky for more than half an hour.

Sun Halo, a celestial phenomenon of a perfect ring with the sun at the centre had many wondering if it was a Supernatutal phenomenon. The video of the unusual phenomenon has quickly taken over social media.

The phenomenon was not "very rare" and occurs whenever there is moisture laden Cirrus clouds in the sky near or around the sun and is a local phenomenon.

#Watch Rameswaram: A bright 'Halo' around the sun was spotted in the sky around noon today. Locals enjoyed the spectacle in the sky for more than half an hour. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/GtRXwoXVxZ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020