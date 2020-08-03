Massive 'Sun Halo' mesmerises Rameswaram; Video goes viral

YouTube
    Chennai, Aug 03: Residents of Rameswaram were mesmerised to see a "solar halo" appear in the skies on Monday. Locals enjoyed the spectacle in the sky for more than half an hour.

    Representational Image
    Sun Halo, a celestial phenomenon of a perfect ring with the sun at the centre had many wondering if it was a Supernatural phenomenon. The video of the unusual phenomenon has quickly taken over social media.

    The phenomenon was not "very rare" and occurs whenever there is moisture laden Cirrus clouds in the sky near or around the sun and is a local phenomenon.

      According to earthskay halos only occur in Polar regions or countries with very cold winters. Their frequency depends on the frequency of cirrus coverage and whether it has had a history such that it contains halo forming crystals. The latter is hard to predict.

