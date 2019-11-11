  • search
    Massive protests in JNU over fee hike

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Protests have erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi over change is some policies of the varsity including the fee hike.

    A file photo of JNU students
    A file photo of JNU students

    The agitation is said to be over Draft Hostel Manual, which has provisions for a fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students, said reports. The draft hostel manual is said to have been approved by the Inter-Hall administration.

    "At least 40 per cent of students come from a poor background. How will they study here?" ANI quoted a protester as saying.

    To be updated.

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 13:09 [IST]
