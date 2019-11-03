  • search
    Massive pollution crisis: UP govt to take action against those burning garbage, stubble

    By PTI
    Lucknow, Nov 03: Concerned over spike in air pollution, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday warned that action will be taken against those burning garbage, polythene and stubble in the field.

    "Stubble burning in the field results in massive air pollution. Therefore, farmers should be encouraged and made aware of the consequences of burning straw in their fields. Officials should ensure straw is mixed in the soil to make compost," chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said in a directive to officers concerned.

    Representational Image

    Apart from this, arrangements should be made to ensure sprinkling of water at construction sites, he said.

    Keeping in view the upcoming winter, Tiwari said sufficient arrangements of shelter homes should be made for the homeless so that no destitute is forced to sleep in the open.

    In order to distribute blankets to the poor, he said timely action should be taken for purchasing blankets. He also directed the officers to take effective steps for the release of the funds soon for bonfire in all the 75 districts in the state.

