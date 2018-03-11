Massive forest fire breaks out in Tamil Nadu, 20 students trapped

A massive forest fire broke out in Kurengini Hills in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Sunday. At least 20 students are reportedly trapped in the fire.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tweeted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been rushed to carryout rescue operations and 10-15 students have been rescued.

"Responding to request from Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on forest -fire related issue- 20 students are caught in Kurangani, Theni. Instructed Indian Air Force to help in rescue & evacuation. Southern Command is in touch with Collector of Theni..Just now I have spoken to District Collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill. Operation continues," Sitharaman said in her tweets.

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam has also rushed to the spot. Several students trekking in Kurankani hills in Theni were caught in the forest fire. Fire tenders have also reached the spot to rescue the students, an HT report said.

OneIndia News

