    Massive fire breaks out in Bengali Basti, several shanties gutted, 12 fire tenders at the spot

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Several shanties gutted in fire at Bangali Basti in Rohini, Delhi on Saturday evening. Twelve fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

    No casualty reported till now.

    The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire fighting operation is underway.

    The fire department said to PTI, they received a call around 7.00 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are being made to douse the flames.

    Several fire incident took place today, in the afternoon fire broke out on the first floor of Lake City Mall, Kapurbawdi near Balkum Fire Station in Thane (West), Maharashtra, later brought in control. Two persons who were rescued from the mall were taken to a nearby hospital.

    Blaze in Thane mall is under control now; no casualties reported

    In another incident, a state-run bus in Kolkata caught fire near the Howrah railway station, triggering panic in the busy area. The incident took place in the afternoon and it reportedly took around an hour for two fire tenders to douse the blaze.

    No one was injured in the incident.

