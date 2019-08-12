Massive fire engulfs Coast Guard's vessel ‘Coastal Jaguar’, 28 rescued,1 missing

  • search
    Visakhapatnam, Aug 12: A massive fire engulfed the coast gaurd's Offshore Support Vessel 'Coastal Jaguar'. Twenty nine crew members boarded in the vessel jumped in to the sea. The incident took place at around 11:30am on Monday.

    Massive fire engulfs Coast Guards vessel ‘Coastal Jaguar’, 28 rescued,1 missing
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    According to reports, among these twenty nine crew members twenty eight have been rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for one missing crew underway.

    There was reportedly a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar that was followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel.

    The exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained.

    Vessel Coastal Jaguar is a Offshore Tug/Supply Ship built in 1983 and currently sailing under the flag of India.

