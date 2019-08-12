Massive fire engulfs Coast Guard's vessel ‘Coastal Jaguar’, 28 rescued,1 missing

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Visakhapatnam, Aug 12: A massive fire engulfed the coast gaurd's Offshore Support Vessel 'Coastal Jaguar'. Twenty nine crew members boarded in the vessel jumped in to the sea. The incident took place at around 11:30am on Monday.

According to reports, among these twenty nine crew members twenty eight have been rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for one missing crew underway.

#WATCH Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/pksYGrC9ZE — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

There was reportedly a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar that was followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel.

The exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained.

Vessel Coastal Jaguar is a Offshore Tug/Supply Ship built in 1983 and currently sailing under the flag of India.