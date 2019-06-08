  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out in a godown, blaze yet to be brought under control

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 08: A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Kolkata this morning. As many as 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to fight the flames, said reports.

    The godown where the fire broke out is near the Jagannath Ghat area of West Bengal's capital.

    Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata, 20 fire tenders fighting blaze
    Image Courtesy - Twitter/ @ANI

    The fire fighting operations are still underway. There are no reports of casualities or injuries so far.

    "No casualty reported and 25 fire tenders are present. Fire is yet to be controlled. We are unable to make an entry inside the building, roof in the middle part of the building has also collapsed," ANI quoted a fire officer as saying.

    [West Bengal: 1 dead, 9 injured in blast at Dum Dum Nagar Bazar, Minister blames RSS]

    West Bengal fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose and Director General of fire services rushed to the spot. The fire reportedly broke out around 2 am.

    In April, a century-old athletic club in central Kolkata's maidan area was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out. An attendant of the club suffered minor injuries due to the blaze.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    fire kolkata west bengal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue