Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out in a godown, blaze yet to be brought under control

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, June 08: A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Kolkata this morning. As many as 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to fight the flames, said reports.

The godown where the fire broke out is near the Jagannath Ghat area of West Bengal's capital.

The fire fighting operations are still underway. There are no reports of casualities or injuries so far.

"No casualty reported and 25 fire tenders are present. Fire is yet to be controlled. We are unable to make an entry inside the building, roof in the middle part of the building has also collapsed," ANI quoted a fire officer as saying.

[West Bengal: 1 dead, 9 injured in blast at Dum Dum Nagar Bazar, Minister blames RSS]

West Bengal fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose and Director General of fire services rushed to the spot. The fire reportedly broke out around 2 am.

In April, a century-old athletic club in central Kolkata's maidan area was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out. An attendant of the club suffered minor injuries due to the blaze.