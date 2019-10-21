Massive fire breaks out in 2 states Maharashtra, MP, fire tenders at the spots

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Oct 21: On the day of the major event of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, a massive fire broke out in a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Monday morning. Fire tenders soon reached the spot.

Reportedly, the cause of the fire yet to be ascertained and as of now, no casualty or damage has been reported.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Bhiwandi. Fire tenders at the spot.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uQpz4nqlJ3 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Indore. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gzdsJuQo9J — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Another incident of major fire broke out has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore based hotel and several people are feared trapped. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the reports, the entire front portion of the hotel is engulfed with fire while the main gate of the building has been destroyed.