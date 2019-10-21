  • search
    Massive fire breaks out in 2 states Maharashtra, MP, fire tenders at the spots

    Mumbai, Oct 21: On the day of the major event of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, a massive fire broke out in a godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Monday morning. Fire tenders soon reached the spot.

    Fire breaks out at a hotel in Indore

    Reportedly, the cause of the fire yet to be ascertained and as of now, no casualty or damage has been reported.

    Another incident of major fire broke out has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore based hotel and several people are feared trapped. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    Fire breaks out in 6th floor of Mumbai's Peninsula Park opposite to YRF studio

    According to the reports, the entire front portion of the hotel is engulfed with fire while the main gate of the building has been destroyed.

