Nagpur: Massive fire at under construction hospital; 7 injured

oi-Vikas SV

Nagpur, Jan 9: A massive fire broke out at an under-construction hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. As per latest reports, seven people were injured in the incident out of which 2 are said to be critical.

The reasong as to how the fire started is not known yet. As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

There are no reports of any casualities yet. As per latest reports, the fire has been brought under control.

On December 29, a level-3 fire broke out in Sadhana House behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area of Mumbai. 12 firefighters were injured while dousing the flames.

On Dec 27, at least seven people died and two others injured after a level-3 fire broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur, Mumbai.