  • search
For Nagpur Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nagpur: Massive fire at under construction hospital; 7 injured

    By
    |

    Nagpur, Jan 9: A massive fire broke out at an under-construction hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. As per latest reports, seven people were injured in the incident out of which 2 are said to be critical.

    Massive fire breaks out at under construction hospital in Nagpur

    The reasong as to how the fire started is not known yet. As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

    There are no reports of any casualities yet. As per latest reports, the fire has been brought under control.

    Also Read | Delhi: Factory collapses after LPG blast; 6 dead

    On December 29, a level-3 fire broke out in Sadhana House behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area of Mumbai. 12 firefighters were injured while dousing the flames.

    On Dec 27, at least seven people died and two others injured after a level-3 fire broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur, Mumbai.

    More nagpur NewsView All

    Read more about:

    nagpur maharashtra fire

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue