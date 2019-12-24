Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Narela; 22 tenders rushed to spot

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 24: Three fire personnel were injured after a fire broke out in a shoe factory in in North Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A total of 22 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

According to initial reports, a call was received about the blaze at 4.52 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The firefighting continued and it was believed that no one was trapped inside the building, the official said.

The incident comes only a day after nine people died in a fire at a residential building that also housed a cloth godown in the national capital's Kirari area. It also comes shortly after the Anaj Mandi fire, in which 43 people died.