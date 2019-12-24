  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Narela; 22 tenders rushed to spot

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Three fire personnel were injured after a fire broke out in a shoe factory in in North Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A total of 22 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

    Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhis Narela; 22 tenders rushed to spot
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    According to initial reports, a call was received about the blaze at 4.52 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    Mumbai: Fire in Labh Shrivalli building is under control, no casualties reported

      NEWS At Noon December 24th, 2019

      The firefighting continued and it was believed that no one was trapped inside the building, the official said.

      The incident comes only a day after nine people died in a fire at a residential building that also housed a cloth godown in the national capital's Kirari area. It also comes shortly after the Anaj Mandi fire, in which 43 people died.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      fire new delhi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue