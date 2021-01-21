Fire at Serum Institute under control, no casualties

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Jan 21: A massive fire has broken out at a plant of the Serum Institute of India in the Manjri area of Pune. 8 fire tenders are on the spot. The fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.

Massive Fire at Serum Institute | Covishield maker suffers blaze | Oneindia News

A fire officer said that there were four persons inside the building and they managed to rescue three so far. Due to large smoke, operations are being hampered and the fire has not been brought under control as yet.

Maharashtra government ordered an inquiry into the fire incident that occurred at a building at Serum Institute of India, Pune.

The cause of the fire is not known as yet, but it is suspected to be linked to the massive construction work that is taking place at this site. The under-construction building is located near the Terminal 1 gate.

''Thank you everyone for your concern & prayers. So far the most important thing is that there've been no lives lost or major injuries due to fire, despite a few floors being destroyed,'' Adar Poonawalla, CEO-Owner, Serum Institute of India said.

''I'd like to reassure all govts & public that there would be no loss of COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I'd kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at Serum Institute of India. Thank you very much Pune Police and Fire Dept,'' he further said.

Authorities in Pune have now rushed a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the Serum Institute of India to control the fire.

The Covishield vaccine against coronavirus are being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

However, the production of Covishield was not carried out at the Manjri plant of SII. The under-construction building is adjacent to the plant where the vaccine is being produced. Some reports say that this incident is unlikely to affect the production of the vaccines.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RnjnNj37ta — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

We received calls about a fire at a unit of Serum Institute of India in Manjari. We have sent at least five fire tenders and additional water tankers to the spot. The calls were received around 2:30 pm, around the time when the fire was reported. Some of the tenders have reached the area and have started the operation. As of now, we do not have details about the nature of fire, the extent of damage or the cause. Our priority will be to bring the fire under control and avert any damages of casualties, Prashant Ranpise, the Chief Fire Officer said.

Because there is a lot of smoke emanating from the affected area, it becomes difficult to locate the source of the fire and bring it under control. We have now deployed a total 10 fire tenders, a hydraulic lift and other equipment. Our teams are also checking whether any more persons are stuck, that we don't know of as of now," he also said.

''Fire at the Serum Institute of India building is under control, cooling process is underway. No casualty reported, cause of the fire is still unknown,'' he added.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is in touch with the Pune Municipal Commissioner and is taking complete on-ground updates. He has directed the state machinery to coordinate and ensure that the situation is under control," the CMO said in a tweet.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar reviewed the fire in Serum Institute over the phone.

''As per the information we've received, the fire is under control. There have been no casualties so far. The fire had not broken out at the COVID vaccine unit,'' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.