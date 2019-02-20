Massive fire breaks out at Paragon footwear godown near Ernakulam in Kochi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 20: A massive fire broke out at the 5-storey building of Paragon footwear godown near the Ernakulam South railway station in Kochi on Wednesday. Fire and rescue teams have arrived at the spot and are trying to douse the blaze.

The fire was reported from the fourth floor of the six-storey building. There are no reports of casualties so far.

The extent of the damage to the office and materials housed in the godown are yet to be ascertained.

Though the fire has not been spread to nearby buildings, the fire and rescue officials say there are chances that the fire might spread if it not doused soon. The fire is so massive that the smoke being emitted into the sky can be seen from across in the city.

Metro work, which is happening quite close to the spot, has been halted. Rail traffic has not been affected yet.

Panic has gripped Kochi as the location is crowded with many buildings, including residential flats and other commercial buildings.