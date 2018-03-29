Massive fire breaks out at oil factory in Kolar

A massive fire broke out at Banashankari oil factory in Kolar district's Malur on Thursday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire is being doused. No casualties were reported so far.

According to The News Minute, "The fire spread to the pipes where petroleum products were being transported. Soon, it reached the neighbouring Sri Rama Plywood and Sainatha Steel factories. About 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and 50 to 60 firefighters have been deployed." The first team of firefighters reached the spot at 10.35 am.

More details are awaited.

