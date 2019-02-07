  • search
For Noida Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Massive fire breaks out at Metro Hospital in Noida, doused now; No casualties

    By
    |

    Noida, Feb 7: A fire reportedly broke out at Metro Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, which is a part of National Capital Region (NCR), on Thursday. The Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute is located in Noida's Sector 12.

    Massive fire breaks out at Metro Hospital in Noida, doused now; No casualties

    The fire broke out at the third floor of the hospital after which scores of patients had to be evacuated from the building.

    Also Read | Nagpur: Massive fire at under construction hospital; 7 injured

    The fire broke out around 10am. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The blaze was doused around 10.30am, said reports.

    Reports suggest that fire may has been caused due to a leakage in a gas cylinder.

    No casualties have been reported till now. All of the patients were successfully rescued and evacuated to the hospital's Sector-11 branch.

    Around 66 patients were there in the hospital when the incident occurred, reported The Indian Express.

    Also Read | Cylinder explosion triggers blaze at Kumbh mela camp, no casualties

    Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building in Sector 12. People were standing on ledges in balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by breaking window panes. Staffers tried to help patients out of the building in Noida, on the outskirts of the national capital.

    More noida NewsView All

    Read more about:

    fire hospital noida

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue