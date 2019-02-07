Massive fire breaks out at Metro Hospital in Noida, doused now; No casualties

India

oi-Vikas SV

Noida, Feb 7: A fire reportedly broke out at Metro Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, which is a part of National Capital Region (NCR), on Thursday. The Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute is located in Noida's Sector 12.

The fire broke out at the third floor of the hospital after which scores of patients had to be evacuated from the building.

Also Read | Nagpur: Massive fire at under construction hospital; 7 injured

The fire broke out around 10am. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The blaze was doused around 10.30am, said reports.

Reports suggest that fire may has been caused due to a leakage in a gas cylinder.

No casualties have been reported till now. All of the patients were successfully rescued and evacuated to the hospital's Sector-11 branch.

Around 66 patients were there in the hospital when the incident occurred, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read | Cylinder explosion triggers blaze at Kumbh mela camp, no casualties

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building in Sector 12. People were standing on ledges in balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by breaking window panes. Staffers tried to help patients out of the building in Noida, on the outskirts of the national capital.