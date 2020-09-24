YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Massive fire at ONGC plant in Gujarat, no casualties reported

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 24: A massive fire has broken out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat early this morning. The fire has been brought under control, the ONGC said while adding that no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

    Massive fire at ONGC plant in Gujarat, no casualties reported

    Three consecutive blasts took place in two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3:30 am. This was followed by a major fire.

    3 CISF Firemen among 5 killed in major fire at ONGC plant in Mumbai

    "A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person," a statement by the ONGC read.

    As a precautionary measure all terminals have been closed down.

    More ONGC News

    Read more about:

    ongc fire

    Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X