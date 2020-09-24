Massive fire at ONGC plant in Gujarat, no casualties reported

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 24: A massive fire has broken out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat early this morning. The fire has been brought under control, the ONGC said while adding that no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

Three consecutive blasts took place in two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3:30 am. This was followed by a major fire.

"A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person," a statement by the ONGC read.

As a precautionary measure all terminals have been closed down.