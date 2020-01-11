Massive Fire at Mayapuri shoe factory; 20 extinguishers at the spot, 2 injured

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 11: Massive fire broke out in a shoe manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2, Delhi on Saturday. 20 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. No causality reported till now.

Reportedly, the Delhi fire Service said a fire broke out at the shoe manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2. On Saturday the fire department received a call around 5 pm and 23 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

No one has been injured, a DFS official said.

The extinguishers initially faced difficulties in reaching the site as the factory is located in a congested area, the official said.

Around 90 firefighters have been deployed to bring the fire under control, he said.

Earlier, three fire personnel were injured after a fire broke out in a shoe factory in North Delhi's Narela area in December last year, 22 fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

In another incident, the deady Peeragarhi fire incident in northwest Delhi on January 2, a fire official Amit Kumar Balyan died while aving the people trapped a builing.