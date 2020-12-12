When Pranab told Rajdeep not to interrupt and raise his voice

Pranab Mukherjee had suffered head injury in an accident in 2007

Massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory; 8 hospitalised

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Telangana, Dec 12: At least eight people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area, Bollaram of Hyderabad.

Injured workers have been shifted to hospital after the massive explosion at the chemical factory which is held on the outskirts of the southern state.

Several others are injured and many are feared trapped, according to the reports.

Police say, "A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on."

Bodoland Territorial Council polls: BJP hopes to gain | Oneindia News

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot as thick fumes were seen billowing after the explosion inside Vindhya Organics.