Massive drug haul linked to Sushant Singh case, key supplier arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 09: In a major seizure, the Anti Narcotics Bureau (NCB) has recovered hashish and cash worth crores during raids at Mumbai's Andheri West area.

The agency has also arrested missing drug supplier, Regel Mahakal, who has been under the scanner for long. Based on the information given by Mahakal, more raids are being conducted in the city.

Today, we have arrested Regel Mahakal. We cannot disclose his links with Rhea Chakraborty and Showik said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the operations.

Meanwhile the Esplanade court has sent Mahakal to two days NCB custody

Reports say that Mahakal used to supply drugs to another accused Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested in September. Keshwani allegedly supplied drugs to Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput. In June this year, Rajput was found dead in his apartment.

Mahakal is alleged to be linked to few celebrities in Bollywood. With his arrest, the NCB could unravel the chain of drug supply in the entertainment industry.

The death of the actor led to the multi-agency probe against Rhea based on a case filed by Rajput's father. The probe has revealed chats on drugs after which the NCB began a probe into the links. The NCB has questioned many people linked with the Hindi film industry and drug suppliers too.