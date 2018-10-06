  • search

Massive drubbing for BJP in Rajasthan, mighty comeback for Congress, predicts ABP survey

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 6: Vasundhara Raje is unlikely to repeat the BJP's landslide victory in 2013 Assembly Elections, predicts ABP voter survey. In fact, BJP is likely to face a similar drubbing that Congress faced in the 2013 Vidhan Sabha Elections.

    Vasundhara Raje

    The survey indicates that that BJP, which had won 163 seats out of total 200 in Rajasthan Assembly Elections in 2013, is likely to be ousted with only 56 seats in their kitty. And Congress is likely to make a major comeback with 142 seats out of total 200.

    As far as the vote share is concerned, the Congress is seen leading with a comfortable vote share of 49.9% as against BJP's 34.3%.

    Rajasthan has alternated between the BJP and the Congress in the last five Assembly elections.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is claiming that she will duck the alternating power pattern in the state and will come back as the chief minister after assembly election.

    The Congress is upbeat over its recent victories in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections where it snatched all three seats from the BJP by winning the Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar and the Assembly seat of Mandalgarh in Bhilwara.

    Hindutva is likely to be a poll issue in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The killings of Pehlu Khan and Umair Khan in Alwar, Mohammad Afrazul in Rajasamand and Zafar Khan in Pratapgarhmay turn a boon to the Congress party.

    Rajasthan has about 88 per cent Hindu voters and around 10 per cent Muslim voters.

    In 2014, the difference in the vote share between the BJP and the Congress was 13 per cent in Rajasthan. The BJP has won the 200-seat Assembly by a massive margin. The saffron party had bagged 163 seats, while the Congress was way behind with a mere 21 seats in its pocket.

    The Bahujan Samaj Party had won three seats, National People's Party and National Unionist Zamindara Party won four and two seats respectively while the Independents bagged seven seats.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan bjp congress opinion polls

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue