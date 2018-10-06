Massive drubbing for BJP in Rajasthan, mighty comeback for Congress, predicts ABP survey

New Delhi, Oct 6: Vasundhara Raje is unlikely to repeat the BJP's landslide victory in 2013 Assembly Elections, predicts ABP voter survey. In fact, BJP is likely to face a similar drubbing that Congress faced in the 2013 Vidhan Sabha Elections.

The survey indicates that that BJP, which had won 163 seats out of total 200 in Rajasthan Assembly Elections in 2013, is likely to be ousted with only 56 seats in their kitty. And Congress is likely to make a major comeback with 142 seats out of total 200.

As far as the vote share is concerned, the Congress is seen leading with a comfortable vote share of 49.9% as against BJP's 34.3%.

Rajasthan has alternated between the BJP and the Congress in the last five Assembly elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is claiming that she will duck the alternating power pattern in the state and will come back as the chief minister after assembly election.

The Congress is upbeat over its recent victories in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections where it snatched all three seats from the BJP by winning the Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar and the Assembly seat of Mandalgarh in Bhilwara.

Hindutva is likely to be a poll issue in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The killings of Pehlu Khan and Umair Khan in Alwar, Mohammad Afrazul in Rajasamand and Zafar Khan in Pratapgarhmay turn a boon to the Congress party.

Rajasthan has about 88 per cent Hindu voters and around 10 per cent Muslim voters.

In 2014, the difference in the vote share between the BJP and the Congress was 13 per cent in Rajasthan. The BJP has won the 200-seat Assembly by a massive margin. The saffron party had bagged 163 seats, while the Congress was way behind with a mere 21 seats in its pocket.

The Bahujan Samaj Party had won three seats, National People's Party and National Unionist Zamindara Party won four and two seats respectively while the Independents bagged seven seats.