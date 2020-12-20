Amit Shah in Bengal, slams opposition to get over politics of regionalism

No one in Mamata's family wants to become CM: TMC hits back at Shah's dynasty dig

Massive crowd indicates anger against Mamata Banerjee: Amit Shah in Bengal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the massive crowd that has turned out for his rally was proof of Bengal's "anger" towards Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing crowds at a public meeting in West Bengal's Bolpur, Shah said "I haven't seen a roadshow like this in my life. This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards PM Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change."

"This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata Didi," he added.

"I am here to promise you that when you vote for us, you will be voting for progress. Give one chance to Narendra Modi. We will make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years," he said.

Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal: Home Minister holds roadshow in Bolpur, Birbhum

He said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but "getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration".

The roadshow, which began around 3.10 pm from Dakbunglow grounds here, culminated at Bolpur Chowrasta More.

Shah, standing on top of a decked-up lorry along with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, was seen waving to the crowd, as saffron party supporters raised ''Jai Shri Ram'', ''Narendra Modi Zindabad'' and ''Amit Shah Zindabad'' slogans.

Hundreds of people, standing on both sides of the road, cheered the home minister as he made his way through the crowd.

Shah is on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier on Sunday, he visited the residence of a 'Baul' (folk music of Bengal) singer to have lunch.