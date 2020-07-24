YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Massive Asteroid 2020 ND will zoom past Earth: Why is it ‘potentially dangerous’?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has warned against a huge "Asteroid 2020 ND" that will zoom past Earth on July 24. The asteroid, is approximately 170 metres long, and will be as close as 0.034 astronomical units (5,086,328 kilometres) to the Earth. Its distance from Earth has placed it in the "potentially dangerous" category.

    Massive Asteroid 2020 ND will zoom past Earth: Why is it ‘potentially dangerous’?

    The asteroid is travelling at a massive speed of 48,000 kmph. However, the asteroid is in all likelihood to be safely away from Earth, the NASA stated.

    NASA warns as huge asteroid to move past Earth today

    Why it is Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs)?

    "Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid's potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered PHAs," according to NASA.

    Near-Earth objects (NEOs) are comets and asteroids nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits which allows them to enter the Earth's neighbourhood. They are composed mostly of water ice with embedded dust particles, and occasionally approach close to the Earth as they orbit the Sun.

    NASA Warning

    Last week NASA had warned that the Asteroid 2020 ND is said to be bigger (almost about 170 meters) than the London Eye. It will come within just 0.034 astronomical units (AU) of the Earth, which means about 5,086,327 kilometres from our planet, which falls in the potential hazardous category by space agencies.

    3 more asteroids will fly past Earth this month, which includes 2020 MX3 on July 29 as well as the 2018 PY7 and the 2007 RF1 on July 31.

    More ASTEROID News

    Read more about:

    asteroid earth nasa

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue