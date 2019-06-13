  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Massage on trains is against 'Indian culture: Indore MP writes to Goyal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: The railways' plan of providing massage services to its passengers has come under criticism, with Indore MP Shankar Lalwani writing to Union minister Piyush Goyal, saying that it is against Indian culture to offer such services in the presence of women.

    A railway official had said on June 8 that the railways was readying to begin the facility in the next couple of weeks in 39 trains departing from Indore.

    Massage on trains is against Indian culture: Indore MP writes to Goyal

    This is a proposal from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone, an official said.

    The railways is looking to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers.

    "Is providing these kind of services in front of women in accordance with the principles of Indian culture? Providing passengers medical aid, doctors are important for the railways not these standardless services in my opinion," Lalwani wrote in his letter dated June 10.

    Now, massage service on board running trains

    The services have been divided into three categories -- gold, diamond and platinum. For gold, any non-sticky or olive oil will be used for Rs 100, while the diamond service will be provided for Rs 200 with any essential oil and the platinum package will be with cream for Rs 300. All the services will be provided for 15-20 minutes.

    "I can understand this service being provided in tourist trains or even Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains, but not in passenger trains as is being planned. In passenger trains who cares for massages? They are poor people and the journeys last for three to four hours. Who needs a massage there? I think this is completely unnecessary and many women groups here have also complained about it," Lalwani told PTI.

    This scheme is part of the railways' scheme whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways indian culture piyush goyal

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue