Mass resignations from Cabinet on anvil as Cong-JD(S) look to pacify rebels

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 08: As part of a plan to save the government, the Congress and JD(S) have been offering plum portfolios to its disgruntled MLAs.

Several meetings have been held in the past couple of days, where the Cabinet ministers have been asked to resign to make room for those MLAs who have quit. In all 13 MLAs, 3 from the JD(S) and 10 from the Congress have quit.

Currently in Mumbai, they are expected to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday and submit their resignations to the Speaker. The Speaker, Ramesh Kumar had said on Saturday, that he would look into the issue on Tuesday.

The rebels have however stood their ground and said that they will not change their mind. The future course is clear and there is no question of us going back on our decision, Prathap Gouda Patil said.